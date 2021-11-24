Cottonwood tree in Echo Lake poses no risks - and may be of benefit

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Cottonwood tree in Echo Lake
Photo by Gidget Terpstra

By Diane Hettrick

Earlier this week, a very large cottonwood tree toppled into Echo Lake.

It looks dramatic, but according to the Shoreline cross departmental tree team, it poses no risks to the lake or the water level in the lake.

After investigation the City has determined, at this time, there is not a need to remove the tree which fell from private property next to Echo Lake Park.

It poses no risk to park users, surface water or other public infrastructure.

If it were to float down to the lake outlet at Echo Lake Park beach, the City would reassess risk and take any actions needed to address the risk, but staff do not believe the tree will affect outflow of the lake.

Tree snags and roots make excellent bird habitat
Photo by Gidget Terpstra

The tree may, in fact, make for a beneficial wildlife habitat snag.
 
Christine Southwick discussed the benefits of tree snags in her column Create Bird Habitat, Now.

To birds, a dead tree or one with dead branches is a thing of Habitat Beauty.

These snag trees are called “wildlife trees” since they can provide many layers of habitat for all kinds of birds and other wildlife.

The views of the tree are from the Interurban Trail by Echo Lake Park at N 200th and Ashworth Ave N.



