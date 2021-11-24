Cottonwood tree in Echo Lake poses no risks - and may be of benefit

By Diane Hettrick

Earlier this week, a very large cottonwood tree toppled into Echo Lake.

It looks dramatic, but according to the Shoreline cross departmental tree team, it poses no risks to the lake or the water level in the lake.

After investigation the City has determined, at this time, there is not a need to remove the tree which fell from private property next to Echo Lake Park.





It poses no risk to park users, surface water or other public infrastructure.





If it were to float down to the lake outlet at Echo Lake Park beach, the City would reassess risk and take any actions needed to address the risk, but staff do not believe the tree will affect outflow of the lake.





Tree snags and roots make excellent bird habitat

Photo by Gidget Terpstra





The tree may, in fact, make for a beneficial wildlife habitat snag.