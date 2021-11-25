Jobs: City of Shoreline Grounds Maintenance Worker II

First review of applications: November 15

CLOSING DATE: 11/30/21 12:00 AM



Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.



To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application and Supplemental Questions in lieu of a cover letter or a resume. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)



COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed



The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values.



Selection process: This job is represented by Local Union No.763. First consideration will be given to internal Local 763 members who express written interest in this job to Human Resources during the first 5-day period of this posting notice.





Selected candidates will be subject to virtual interviews. In addition, they may be subject to work-related skills assessments on site.









The Grounds Maintenance Worker positions reside in the Streets and Surface Water section of the Utility and Operations Division of Public Works Department and report directly to the Grounds Maintenance Supervisor.



DEFINITION

To perform and assist in leading a variety of semi-skilled, light and heavy manual labor related to the maintenance and repair of grounds and landscaping infrastructure under the City's stewardship, including line trimming, mowing, planting, pruning, watering, weeding; irrigation system operation, maintenance and repair; graffiti and litter removal; and operating a variety of light vehicles, specialized construction equipment (backhoe, mini-excavator, tractor loader or mower, trencher, etcetera), and hand and power tools.



DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS

This is the journey level class in the Grounds Maintenance Worker series. Grounds Maintenance Worker IIs perform skilled and specialized grounds and landscape maintenance repairs and construction duties; operate light duty trucks and powered equipment; serves as field lead worker to Grounds Maintenance Worker Is and seasonal employees as assigned. Employees at this level receive only occasional instruction or assistance as new or unusual situations arise, and are fully aware of the operating procedures and policies of the work team. The Grounds Maintenance Worker II is distinguished from the Grounds Maintenance Worker I by their ability to perform more highly skilled and complex work assignments, including knowledgeable and safe operation of specialized construction equipment.



