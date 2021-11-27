Construction of Lynnwood Link extension reaches fifty percent completion

Two years after groundbreaking on the project, civil construction on the Lynnwood Link extension has reached the fifty percent completion mark. Construction teams continue to advance the work on the project, which is scheduled to open in 2024.

Construction is also well underway on three new garages being built for the extension. The garages at the Shoreline South/148th and Shoreline North/185th stations, will each have approximately 500 parking spaces.





In addition, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Build America Bureau executed a $658 million low-interest loan supporting the project, including new LRVs and support facilities.









By 2024 Lynnwood Link and other extensions currently under construction will more than double the length of the region’s light rail system. At its initial signing in 2016, this loan saved regional taxpayers an estimated $200 million to $300 million through lower interest costs. In 2021, the US Department of Transportation refinanced this loan in light of lower interest rates, allowing taxpayers to save an additional $150 million to $250 million.





148th Station construction and site of future pedestrian bridge.

Aerial photography by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano

After Lynnwood opens in 2024 riders will enjoy fast, frequent and reliable service between south Snohomish County, the University of Washington, downtown Seattle, the Eastside, Sea-Tac Airport and Federal Way. After Lynnwood opens in 2024 riders will enjoy fast, frequent and reliable service between south Snohomish County, the University of Washington, downtown Seattle, the Eastside, Sea-Tac Airport and Federal Way.









Lynnwood Link light rail service is scheduled to begin in 2024. Commuters from the Lynnwood Transit Center will enjoy 20-minute rides to the University of Washington, 27-minute rides to downtown Seattle and 60-minute rides to Sea-Tac Airport. Trains from Lynnwood will also serve the Eastside and reach downtown Bellevue in 51 minutes.





The extension includes four new stations serving Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline and Seattle.. Commuters from the Lynnwood Transit Center will enjoy 20-minute rides to the University of Washington, 27-minute rides to downtown Seattle and 60-minute rides to Sea-Tac Airport. Trains from Lynnwood will also serve the Eastside and reach downtown Bellevue in 51 minutes.

The new garage at Lynnwood Transit Center will contain 1,670 parking stalls in a five-story structure. The parking garage is scheduled to open to the public in the spring of 2023, more than a year before light rail service to the Lynnwood City Center Station begins, in order to allow for the site work around the station to be completed.Stacy and Witbeck/Kiewit/Hoffman JV and Skanska Constructors L300 JV are executing the civil construction on the extension. The $3.1 billion project budget includes up to $1.17 billion from a Full Funding Grant Agreement executed by the Federal Transit Administration.