Burglar in Lake Forest Park may have carried a rifle

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Photo by Steven H. Robinson
On Friday, November 26, 2021, at approximately 6:30pm, Lake Forest Park Police officers responded to a theft of a motor vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a residence located in the 4700 block of NE 178 St. 

The theft had occurred nearly 36 hours prior to being discovered and reported.

Upon arrival, the officers were informed that the thief had also gained entry into the residence through an unlocked window and had possibly stolen some items.

During the investigation, security camera videos were checked, and it was determined that the suspect, a white male in his mid-20's or early 30's, was holding what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle.

During the weekend, patrol officers continued to investigate and gather more information regarding this case. A detective has been assigned to the investigation and some leads are being developed.

At this time, there is NO danger to the public and we would like to remind everybody to call 911 if you see something suspicious as it is occurring.

If you have any information call Det. Teschlog 206-364-8216 x532. Or email cteschlog@cityoflfp.com



