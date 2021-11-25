Shoreline resident's harrowing story: What do you want? - part 3

Mila and the author by the front door What Do you Want?

A true story by a Shoreline Resident

continued from part 2





The intruder was now in my living room. Mila and I were 12 feet away from him next to the front door. I debated whether to open the door and run or stay where I was. My angels helped me again and I did not run.





A few more long minutes passed and then I heard him talking to someone on the phone! Maybe he had called the police? A couple moments later he asked me my address. I told him and he repeated it into the phone. I then believed he had called the police.





A very long 10 minutes later, I saw lights coming down the driveway. The police! One officer came to the door. I turned on the porch light and he told me to walk away from the house. It was cold in just my underwear, but I walked away gladly.





I was so relieved that I was unaware of what happened next. I don’t believe he resisted and I think the police handled him with respect.





A policewoman and a policeman escorted me back to my house. The policeman and I went down the stairs to the window where he broke in.





It was a window that swings out and I had left it open. All the man had to do was pop the screen off and turn the handle to open the window enough so that he could enter my home. He didn’t have to break anything.





I closed the window and locked it.





The policewoman asked if I wanted to press charges. I really wasn’t sure. He did break in, but at no point did he threaten to harm us. It really seemed like his intent was to call the police and perhaps get help.





I told her that he probably had a hard life and not pressing charges might be a gift to him that could turn his life around. She said I could press charges and then I could change my mind later. So I agreed. She turned on a recorder and asked several questions.





Then they told me that he would spend the night in jail and I didn’t need to worry about him coming back that night.





They didn’t say what would happen after that. They asked if I was OK. I said yes and then they took off.





I needed to talk to someone. One of my neighbors heard the commotion and was still up. I went over to her home with Mila and asked if we could talk. It helped so much and I began to calm down.





After a half hour or so, Mila and I went back home and I was able to get a little sleep.





I was in a daze the next day. I could hardly believe such an event happened. And then I would look at the stairs where we stood only 6 - 7 feet apart. The memory rushed back. I thought of getting a security system and several days later I did send for one.





Two days after the break-in I got a call from the detective in charge of this case. He wanted to know if the man had stolen anything. I said no.





Four days out, I was feeling pretty good, only occasionally thinking about the event. That afternoon I noticed a glass bulb under one of the cushions of the couch. I pulled it out. There was a short piece of glass tubing connected to the bulb, which had a hole in it.





I took a photo and asked my neighbors if anyone knew what it was. One neighbor said it was a crack pipe, which is used to smoke crack cocaine. Most likely the intruder was high on crack cocaine. I called the detective. He said I could just throw it in the trash.





I told him I was still thinking about withdrawing my charges. He said that if I did most likely the intruder would go free and he might break into another home. If I did not withdraw my charges, he would likely be placed in a facility and receive help. I am very hopeful that he will receive the help that he clearly needs.





Four weeks since this event, I have told the story to many people and my reactions are always the same.





First of all, I am so thankful that no one was hurt. It could have ended so much worse. I am so grateful that I was able to keep fairly calm and I did not do anything to provoke the intruder. I am also grateful that Mila stayed calm and stayed next to me.





I really believe that he broke-in to have a reason to contact the police--or possibly because he needed to get his cell phone charged.





And I’ll always think both the intruder and I were guided by angels.





--end--





Did you miss the previous installments?







