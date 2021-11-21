Live theatre returns to Edmonds as a 1946 radio play

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play





Having transformed the Wade James stage into WBFR Radio Station in 1946 Manhattan, this beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life.



The radio personalities play the beloved characters to reenact the story of idealistic George Bailey as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.



Directed by Craig Schieber and featuring the voice talents of Nicola Amos (Lana Sherwood), Walt Foster (Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood”), Katelyn Hamilton (Sally Applewhite), Douglas Newell (Freddie Filmore), and Dan Ruiz Salvatura (Jake Laurents).





Robert Quick (Foley Artist) provides all of the sound effects live on stage behind the voice actors. The design team includes Nancy Johnson (Properties Designer), Gwyn Skone (Lighting Designer), Brian Fletcher (Sound Designer), and Faye Mattingley (Costume Designer). Katie Soulé is Production Manager and Managing Director. Matthew Ircink is Stage Manager.



This is Edmonds Driftwood Players first show back since March 2020. Tickets on sale now!



WHEN: December 2-19, 2021 - Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.



TICKETS: $28 General; $25 Jr/Sr/Military Available online at



Adapted by Joe Landry based upon the works by Greatest Gift Corporation

Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (



Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.



Performances at







We all know the classic story of Clarence and how he earned his wings, but have you seen a small cast of voice personalities play all the characters from the classic movie, It’s a Wonderful Life?