Firefighters rescue two cats from house fire in Lake Forest Park
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
|Fire in Lake Forest Park.
Photo courtesy Northshore Fire
Northshore Firefighters responded to a house fire over the weekend in Lake Forest Park.
Although the homeowners were not in the house when the fire began, smoke alarms had activated and they were an early alert to the danger inside.
Two slightly traumatized cats were retrieved by fire personnel and are doing well.
Northshore was supported by Shoreline Fire Department and Bothell Fire Department. The cause of the fire was determined to be faulty electrical.
