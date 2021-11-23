Firefighters rescue two cats from house fire in Lake Forest Park

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Fire in Lake Forest Park.
Photo courtesy Northshore Fire
Northshore Firefighters responded to a house fire over the weekend in Lake Forest Park. 

Although the homeowners were not in the house when the fire began, smoke alarms had activated and they were an early alert to the danger inside. 

Two slightly traumatized cats were retrieved by fire personnel and are doing well. 

Northshore was supported by Shoreline Fire Department and Bothell Fire Department. The cause of the fire was determined to be faulty electrical.



Posted by DKH at 12:31 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  