Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal: What the Infrastructure bill means for Washington state

$1.2 trillion infrastructure package signed by President Joe Biden on November 15, 2021





Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal - Congressional district 07 - has been a powerful negotiator in passing the Infrastructure Package. She sent a newsletter reporting on what this legislation means for us.









This transformative legislation delivers critical federal investments in Washington’s roads, bridges, highways, waterways, culverts, public transportation systems, clean energy infrastructure, and broadband while also creating millions of good paying, union jobs.





As it delivers the largest federal investment in public transit in American history, it also makes the largest dedicated bridge investment since the creation of the interstate highway.





The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides $110 billion in new funding for roads, bridges, and major projects including $40 billion of new funding for repairing and replacing bridges.





It also provides nearly $90 billion in funding for public transportation over the next five years, $7.5 billion for electric vehicle chargers, and over $50 billion for making communities more resilient to the impacts of climate change.





Additionally, the legislation includes a $17 billion investment in port infrastructure and carbon emission reduction initiatives such as port electrification.





“This popular legislation delivers on our promise to provide a historic, deeply necessary, and long overdue investment in our state’s roads, bridges, waterways, and public transit systems that will directly impact our communities while taking a first step to address the climate crisis and creating millions of good paying, union jobs,” said Congresswoman Jayapal.

“By investing more than half a trillion dollars in improving our infrastructure, making America’s largest ever investment in public transit, and providing the largest bridge funding since the mid-1900s, we will finally be able to send our communities, cities, and state the resources necessary to not only build back better but greener.

"There is still more work to be done to invest in families, and I will continue fighting for them while ensuring that this new infrastructure funding reaches projects throughout Washington.”





The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes the following: