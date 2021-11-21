Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal: What the Infrastructure bill means for Washington state
Sunday, November 21, 2021
$1.2 trillion infrastructure package signed by President Joe Biden on November 15, 2021
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal - Congressional district 07 - has been a powerful negotiator in passing the Infrastructure Package. She sent a newsletter reporting on what this legislation means for us.
This transformative legislation delivers critical federal investments in Washington’s roads, bridges, highways, waterways, culverts, public transportation systems, clean energy infrastructure, and broadband while also creating millions of good paying, union jobs.
As it delivers the largest federal investment in public transit in American history, it also makes the largest dedicated bridge investment since the creation of the interstate highway.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides $110 billion in new funding for roads, bridges, and major projects including $40 billion of new funding for repairing and replacing bridges.
It also provides nearly $90 billion in funding for public transportation over the next five years, $7.5 billion for electric vehicle chargers, and over $50 billion for making communities more resilient to the impacts of climate change.
Additionally, the legislation includes a $17 billion investment in port infrastructure and carbon emission reduction initiatives such as port electrification.
“This popular legislation delivers on our promise to provide a historic, deeply necessary, and long overdue investment in our state’s roads, bridges, waterways, and public transit systems that will directly impact our communities while taking a first step to address the climate crisis and creating millions of good paying, union jobs,” said Congresswoman Jayapal.
“By investing more than half a trillion dollars in improving our infrastructure, making America’s largest ever investment in public transit, and providing the largest bridge funding since the mid-1900s, we will finally be able to send our communities, cities, and state the resources necessary to not only build back better but greener.
"There is still more work to be done to invest in families, and I will continue fighting for them while ensuring that this new infrastructure funding reaches projects throughout Washington.”
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes the following:
- Historic Investments in Roads and Highways: $110 billion in new funds for repairing and building roads, bridges, and major projects and investing nearly $5 billion for Washington’s highways.
- The Largest Dedicated Bridge Investment Since the Construction of the Interstate Highway System: $40 billion of new funding for bridge repair, replacement, and rehabilitation, including around $600 million for replacing and repairing Washington’s bridges.
- The Largest Ever Federal Investment in Public Transportation: Nearly $90 billion in guaranteed funding for public transportation over the next five years while modernizing transit, prioritizing clean energy, and including around $380 million for Sound Transit with the opportunity to apply for additional grants.
- Investments in Clean Energy Infrastructure and Climate Resilience: While making the largest investment in clean energy transmission and electric vehicle infrastructure in history, there is also $5 billion for zero emission and clean buses, $2.5 billion for ferries, $7.5 billion for the first-ever national network of electric vehicle chargers including around $71 million to improve Washington’s electric vehicle charging network, and over $50 billion for making communities more resilient to the impacts of climate change and cyber attacks.
- Necessary Investments in Waterways, Airports, and Ports: $17 billion in port infrastructure and investments in electrification and carbon-reduction technologies, and an additional $25 billion of investments in airports including around $228 million for Seattle-Tacoma International and around $16 million for Paine Field.
- There is also a $1 billion fund to replace or remove culverts, $89 million in grants to the Environmental Protection Agency to assist in restoring the Puget Sound, and $400 million for community-based restoration programs that include the removal of fish passage barriers.
- The Largest Ever Investment in Clean Drinking Water and Waste Water: $55 billion for clean drinking water, including dedicated funding to replace lead service lines and cleaning up the toxic legacy of chemicals that have contaminated drinking water.
- Investments to Ensure Every American Has Access to High-Speed Internet: $65 billion to help provide broadband deployment and ensure every American has access to reliable, high-speed internet. More than one in four households will also be eligible for a new Affordable Connectivity Benefit to lower prices for internet service.
- The Largest Federal Investment in Passenger Rail Since the Creation of Amtrak: $66 billion including $24 billion as federal-state partnerships, $12 billion for intercity rail service, and additional funding for freight rail.
"While the infrastructure bill has now been signed into law by President Biden, I will continue fighting to make sure that we also pass the transformational Build Back Better Act to invest in childcare, pre-k, housing, health care, climate action, home care, paid leave, immigration reform, and more.
"In the meantime, as we continue to fight this virus, my team and I are here to help. If you need assistance with Medicare, Medicaid, or any other federal agency, please reach out to my office at 206-674-0040 or email us at Jayapal.Casework@mail.house.gov."
