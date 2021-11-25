That's a Wrap on the Underground Holiday Market

Thursday, November 25, 2021

The Underground Market on November 20 was well attended.
The Shoreline City Hall covered parking lot was buzzing over the weekend with over 80 handpicked artists, crafters and farmers.

80 booths of artists and farmers
A big thank you to everyone who came to the market on Saturday! We had an amazing turn out, support from the community, and the participating artists/vendors truly appreciated it.

If there's an artist you want to get in touch with or need information about, feel free to view their profiles on our website. Or reach out to us and we can help. https://www.shorelakearts.org/holiday-market

Entertainment from the Dickens' Carolers
And a big thank you to the Shoreline Farmers Market for partnering with ShoreLake Arts this year, and for the support from the City of Shoreline and their wonderful staff. It was a great joy working with everyone.



