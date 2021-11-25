That's a Wrap on the Underground Holiday Market

|The Underground Market on November 20 was well attended.
The Shoreline City Hall covered parking lot was buzzing over the weekend with over 80 handpicked artists, crafters and farmers.
|80 booths of artists and farmers
A big thank you to everyone who came to the market on Saturday! We had an amazing turn out, support from the community, and the participating artists/vendors truly appreciated it.
|Entertainment from the Dickens' Carolers
And a big thank you to the Shoreline Farmers Market
for partnering with ShoreLake Arts this year, and for the support from the City of Shoreline
and their wonderful staff. It was a great joy working with everyone.
0 comments:
Post a Comment