Giving Tuesday - donate to your favorite social service agency

Giving Tuesday is the day of the year when all the social service agencies do their big "Ask" for donations.





Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Most have started early, contacting people on their mailing lists and providing information on how to donate. They remind supporters of the work that they do, why it is so important, and how they will use the donations.Some remind us of Smile.Amazon.com. If you make your Amazon purchases through Smile, you can designate an organization which will receive a portion of the money you spend. It's a very small amount but the more people who sign up, the more the contribution from Amazon.If you do not receive a notice from a charity you like, just go to their website for information. We have many worthy local organizations that need your support.--Diane Hettrick