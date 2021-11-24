Agenda for Shoreline council meeting November 29, 2021

Shoreline City Council 2021

The agenda for the November 29, 2021 Shoreline City Council Regular meeting includes the following items:









Study Item 9(a) Discussion of the Light Rail Station Subareas Parking Study 2021 Update



Anticipating the increased demand for on-street parking resulting from the start of light rail service and the increased density around the light rail stations, the Shoreline City Council allocated $25,000 annually from 2018 through 2021 to study parking in the station areas. The interim regulations will expire on December 29, 2021, if not extended. COVID-19 continues to be a present part of daily lives, and some are uncomfortable with indoor gatherings such as in restaurants and bars, even with the countywide proof of vaccine requirement for indoor establishments that went into effect on October 25th. For these reasons continued flexibility for outdoor seating options may provide some relief for restaurants and bars. Proposed Ordinance No. 952 would extend these interim regulations for another six months









Full agenda, staff documents, and information on viewing the meeting and making comments HERE

The first Light Rail Subareas Parking Study was discussed with the Council in October 2019. The second Light Rail Subareas Parking Study (2020) was discussed with Council in January 2021. This study is designed to obtain baseline parking utilization information, identify current and anticipated future on-street parking capacity challenges, and identify tools to manage parking now and into the future within the light rail subareas.





On July 27, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 893, enacting interim regulations that provide relief for applicants by creating additional extensions of application and permit deadlines due to the economic and health impacts of COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic may continue to impact the ability of permit customers, which in turn, may cause delays for the commencement of development activities. This Ordinance would extend these interim regulations for another six months.On July 27, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 895, enacting interim regulations for outdoor seating areas for existing restaurants and bars due to indoor seating restrictions in place at that time related to COVID-19.