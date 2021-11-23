Ecumenical Community Thanksgiving Eve Service
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
November 24, 2021 at 7:00pm
Four local churches — Calvin Presbyterian Church, St. Luke Catholic Church, Richmond Beach Congregational Church, and First Lutheran Richmond Beach — will come together to hold our annual Thanksgiving Eve service.
You are invited to take this opportunity to give thanks and worship together.
This year’s location:
First Lutheran Richmond Beach18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
Livestream option also available: https://youtu.be/HJQGcqr9FCQ
