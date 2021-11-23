



Ecumenical Community Thanksgiving Eve Service

November 24, 2021 at 7:00pm

Four local churches — Calvin Presbyterian Church, St. Luke Catholic Church, Richmond Beach Congregational Church, and First Lutheran Richmond Beach — will come together to hold our annual Thanksgiving Eve service.





You are invited to take this opportunity to give thanks and worship together.



This year’s location:



First Lutheran Richmond Beach 18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177