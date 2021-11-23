Ecumenical Community Thanksgiving Eve Service

Tuesday, November 23, 2021


Ecumenical Community Thanksgiving Eve Service
November 24, 2021 at 7:00pm

Four local churches — Calvin Presbyterian Church, St. Luke Catholic Church, Richmond Beach Congregational Church, and First Lutheran Richmond Beach — will come together to hold our annual Thanksgiving Eve service. 

You are invited to take this opportunity to give thanks and worship together.

This year’s location:
First Lutheran Richmond Beach
18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177

Livestream option also available: https://youtu.be/HJQGcqr9FCQ



Posted by DKH at 4:17 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  