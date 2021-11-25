Jobs: City of Shoreline Wastewater Utility Customer Service Representative
Thursday, November 25, 2021
CLOSING DATE: 12/05/21 11:59 PM
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The City of Shoreline assumed the Wastewater District in 2021 and is committed to continuing the long history of excellent customer service. The City utilizes Springbrook for utility accounts and will be upgrading that application in 2022 in conjunction with optimizing processes. The successful candidate must be committed to continuous improvement and supporting staff in the implementation of enhanced features available in the software and evaluating processes for efficiencies, internal controls and equity.
Employees Working Remotely: The City is implementing a remote work policy that will allow staff to work up to three remote days a week, however during the 6-month probationary period it is expected that all work will be performed at City Hall.
To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application Please complete the Supplemental Questions in lieu of the cover letter. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here.
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals
DEFINITION
This position provides direct and indirect service to utility customers before, during and after accounts are established. The position also performs a variety of complex clerical work related to utility accounts such as account establishment or closure, payment for services or payoffs, billing, address changes, low-income programs, refunds, late charges and other related activities. The position also reviews and sources information to respond to questions, resolve problems or prepare related correspondence and reports.
