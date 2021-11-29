Photo collage: Fall trees in Shoreline
Monday, November 29, 2021
The colors have been wonderful this fall. There was such a variety of color and it lasted for so long. There are still some trees holding on to a fair number of their yellow leaves. And who knew we had so many maples in Shoreline?
|Aerial photography by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano
And how about this shot with all our street trees?
Photographers:
Brenda Kent
Lee Lageschulte
Lee Lageschulte
Mike Remarcke
Cynthia Sheridan
Jo Simmons
Jo Simmons
Jared Solano
Janet Way
Janet Way
