Photo collage: Fall trees in Shoreline

Monday, November 29, 2021


The colors have been wonderful this fall. There was such a variety of color and it lasted for so long. There are still some trees holding on to a fair number of their yellow leaves. And who knew we had so many maples in Shoreline?

Aerial photography by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano
And how about this shot with all our street trees?

Photographers:

Brenda Kent
Lee Lageschulte
Mike Remarcke
Cynthia Sheridan
Jo Simmons
Jared Solano
Janet Way



