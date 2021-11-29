Bobblehead Hall of Fame releases the Russell Wilson



The Bobblehead Hall of Fame is honoring Russell Wilson on his birthday November 29 with his own bobblehead in the Framed Jersey sports series.

The new Framed Jersey series features some of sports' biggest stars and mascots with a replica of their jersey encased in a glass frame behind the bobblehead.

Wilson’s bobblehead features the star quarterback making a pass with his #3 Seahawks jersey encased in glass behind him.



The bobbleheads are available at this link: http://bit.ly/wilsonframed Each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 2,021. The bobbleheads are $40 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.





Russell Wilson was born on November 29, 1988, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will turn 33 on the day of the bobblehead’s release. Wilson was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 3rd round of the 2012 NFL Draft with the 75th overall pick.





He’s played his entire 10-year career with the Seahawks, becoming a fan favorite. He led the Seahawks to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title in 2014 and has been selected to the Pro Bowl seven times including the last four seasons.





He recently commented that he wants to play at least another 10 years in the NFL and own an NFL franchise when he retires.





"We’re excited to be releasing this awesome new bobblehead featuring one of the NFL’s biggest stars,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Russell Wilson has been a legend both on and off the field and we think fans will love this new bobblehead.”





The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country.





The bobbleheads were produced by FOCO.











