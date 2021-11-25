Jobs: City of Shoreline Emergency Management Coordinator
Thursday, November 25, 2021
CLOSING DATE: 12/26/21 11:59pm
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
First reviews of applications: December 13, 2021
Interviews planned for the week of January 3rd.
To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application and Supplemental Questions in lieu of a cover letter or a resume. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)
Employees Working Remotely: The City is implementing a remote work policy that will allow staff to work up to three remote days a week, however during the 6-month probationary period it is expected that all work will be performed at City Hall.
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here.
The primary role of this position is to coordinate the Emergency Preparedness functions for the City of Shoreline. The Emergency Management Coordinator will prepare plans, conduct training and participate with staff from other organizations in multi-agency emergency management activities. This position will coordinate within the City of Shoreline and with local, county, state and federal partners to minimize disaster impacts to the public, businesses and the environment.
The Emergency Management Coordinator maintains the Emergency Management framework for mitigating, preventing, preparing for, responding to, and recovering from natural, technological, and human caused hazards/incidents in coordination with other City staff.
This includes maintaining all required planning documents; coordinating implementation of necessary training programs; providing coordination support during emergency situations; assisting with policy development; contract and project management; conducting special studies as needed; and serving as staff liaison to various related councils, meetings, and volunteer groups.
Job description and application
Job description and application
0 comments:
Post a Comment