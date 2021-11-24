Snag this Great Black Friday Sale on Fall Workshops with ShoreLake Arts
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Give the gift of a ShoreLake Arts Workshop this holiday season and get one for yourself at the same time!
This Friday through Sunday only (Nov 26-29, 2021), when you buy one Workshop Ticket, you get another 50% off!
What’s better than making art? Making art together, of course!
Getting Started with Oils with Valencia Carroll
A hands-on workshop for adults that sets the beginner oil painter up to paint on their own. Ages 18 and up. No experience required!
3 Sessions: Tuesdays, November 30 - December 14, 2021 at the Shoreline Center
6:00 - 8:30 PM, Ages 18+
Tickets: $161 $120.75 each when you buy 2. Supplies included!
Art Journaling with Christine Soja
Learn how to experiment, express, and explore your inner landscape with these amazing art journals! Ages 15 and up. No experience required!
1 Session: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Shoreline Center
6:00 - 8:00pm, Ages 15+
Tickets: $45 $33.75 each when you buy 2. Supplies included!
COVID-19 VACCINATION REQUIREMENT
Vaccine verification is required for ShoreLake Arts Workshop participants 12 years of age and older. All ticket holders in a party (ages 12+) must present proof of full vaccination upon entry. Just bring your CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card, a scan or picture of the card, or a mobile vaccination card with you to the event.
Alternatively, if you are age 12+ and unvaccinated or cannot prove full vaccination status, you will be required to show proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours prior to the event.
THANK YOU
Many thanks to the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce and Cascadia Training for taking pART in the community and generously supporting the arts through the donation of their spaces for these workshops!
QUESTIONS
Have a question? Email Jonathan Booker, Arts Education Director, at artsed@shorelakearts.org.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
What’s better than making art? Making art together, of course!
This is the perfect thing to do with friends and relatives. Workshops with ShoreLake Arts allow you to meet super cool new people, learn new skills, try out new art forms, and work with professional artists to create spectacular works of art.
No experience is necessary and all supplies are included with your ticket!
Hurry! This sale ends Sunday, November 28!
