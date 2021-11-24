Snag this Great Black Friday Sale on Fall Workshops with ShoreLake Arts

This Friday through Sunday only (Nov 26-29, 2021), when you buy one Workshop Ticket, you get another 50% off!





This is the perfect thing to do with friends and relatives. Workshops with ShoreLake Arts allow you to meet super cool new people, learn new skills, try out new art forms, and work with professional artists to create spectacular works of art.









Hurry! This sale ends Sunday, November 28!



WEBSITE



www.shorelakearts.org/workshops-classes



WORKSHOPS No experience is necessary and all supplies are included with your ticket!WEBSITEWORKSHOPS







Getting Started with Oils with Valencia Carroll



A hands-on workshop for adults that sets the beginner oil painter up to paint on their own. Ages 18 and up. No experience required!



3 Sessions: Tuesdays, November 30 - December 14, 2021 at the Shoreline Center

6:00 - 8:30 PM, Ages 18+



Tickets: $161 $120.75 each when you buy 2. Supplies included! A hands-on workshop for adults that sets the beginner oil painter up to paint on their own. Ages 18 and up. No experience required!3 Sessions: Tuesdays, November 30 - December 14, 2021 at the Shoreline Center6:00 - 8:30 PM, Ages 18+Tickets: $161 $120.75 each when you buy 2. Supplies included!







Art Journaling with Christine Soja



Learn how to experiment, express, and explore your inner landscape with these amazing art journals! Ages 15 and up. No experience required!



1 Session: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Shoreline Center

6:00 - 8:00pm, Ages 15+



Tickets: $45 $33.75 each when you buy 2. Supplies included!



COVID-19 VACCINATION REQUIREMENT



Vaccine verification is required for ShoreLake Arts Workshop participants 12 years of age and older. All ticket holders in a party (ages 12+) must present proof of full vaccination upon entry. Just bring your CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card, a scan or picture of the card, or a mobile vaccination card with you to the event.



Alternatively, if you are age 12+ and unvaccinated or cannot prove full vaccination status, you will be required to show proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours prior to the event.



THANK YOU



Many thanks to the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce and Cascadia Training for taking pART in the community and generously supporting the arts through the donation of their spaces for these workshops! Learn how to experiment, express, and explore your inner landscape with these amazing art journals! Ages 15 and up. No experience required!1 Session: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Shoreline Center6:00 - 8:00pm, Ages 15+Tickets: $45 $33.75 each when you buy 2. Supplies included!COVID-19 VACCINATION REQUIREMENTVaccine verification is required for ShoreLake Arts Workshop participants 12 years of age and older. All ticket holders in a party (ages 12+) must present proof of full vaccination upon entry. Just bring your CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card, a scan or picture of the card, or a mobile vaccination card with you to the event.Alternatively, if you are age 12+ and unvaccinated or cannot prove full vaccination status, you will be required to show proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours prior to the event.THANK YOUMany thanks to the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce and Cascadia Training for taking pART in the community and generously supporting the arts through the donation of their spaces for these workshops!







QUESTIONS



Have a question? Email Jonathan Booker, Arts Education Director, at



is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.







QUESTIONSHave a question? Email Jonathan Booker, Arts Education Director, at artsed@shorelakearts.org ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.

What’s better than making art? Making art together, of course!