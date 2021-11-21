LFP City Council meeting Monday to vote on financial matters

Sunday, November 21, 2021

LFP City Council 2021

The Lake Forest Park City Council special meeting on Monday, November 22, 2021 agenda includes tax rates for sewer, property tax, budget amendments, and other financial matters.

Ordinances and Resolutions
  1. Ordinance 1232/Establishing the 2022 Property Tax Levy
  2. Ordinance 1231/Amending the 2021-2022 Budget
  3. Ordinance 1233/Setting Sewer Rates for 2022
  4. Ordinance 1234/Creating a New Special Revenue Fund Called ARPA Fiscal Recovery Fund
  5. Resolution 1825/Adopting 2022 User Fee Schedule
Monday, November 22, 2021 from 6 - 9pm virtually. 

Meeting link, full agenda with links to supporting documents, instructions on public comments HERE



Posted by DKH at 1:15 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  