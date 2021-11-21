LFP City Council meeting Monday to vote on financial matters
Sunday, November 21, 2021
|LFP City Council 2021
The Lake Forest Park City Council special meeting on Monday, November 22, 2021 agenda includes tax rates for sewer, property tax, budget amendments, and other financial matters.
Ordinances and Resolutions
- Ordinance 1232/Establishing the 2022 Property Tax Levy
- Ordinance 1231/Amending the 2021-2022 Budget
- Ordinance 1233/Setting Sewer Rates for 2022
- Ordinance 1234/Creating a New Special Revenue Fund Called ARPA Fiscal Recovery Fund
- Resolution 1825/Adopting 2022 User Fee Schedule
Monday, November 22, 2021 from 6 - 9pm virtually.
Meeting link, full agenda with links to supporting documents, instructions on public comments HERE
