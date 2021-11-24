King 5 TV story about booster shots features Ostrom's Pharmacy in Kenmore

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Ostrom's Pharmacy featured on KING 5

A KING5 feature story about the availability of COVID-19 booster vaccines was shot in Ostrom's pharmacy in Kenmore and included an interview with the pharmacist.

Ostrom's is a well-loved local business, patronized by residents along Bothell Way. A second location in Shoreline was closed when Gateway Plaza at 185th and Aurora was redeveloped.

The story can be seen here.



Posted by DKH at 2:03 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  