King 5 TV story about booster shots features Ostrom's Pharmacy in Kenmore
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
|Ostrom's Pharmacy featured on KING 5
A KING5 feature story about the availability of COVID-19 booster vaccines was shot in Ostrom's pharmacy in Kenmore and included an interview with the pharmacist.
Ostrom's is a well-loved local business, patronized by residents along Bothell Way. A second location in Shoreline was closed when Gateway Plaza at 185th and Aurora was redeveloped.
The story can be seen here.
