Police incidents in Lake Forest Park

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Officers were dispatched to a welfare check on a subject slumped over the wheel of his vehicle at the mall. Officers were dispatched to a welfare check on a subject slumped over the wheel of his vehicle at the mall.





When officers made contact, they observed evidence of DUI. They attempted to contact the subject, who woke up and drove backwards, striking a patrol vehicle, then forward onto the walkway, then backwards again striking two additional vehicles.





The driver fled and ultimately crashed into the creek off Perkins Way. The driver was arrested and processed for DUI and multiple warrants.



In the second incident, officer attempted to contact a suspicious subject inside a vehicle near Deja Vu. The subject fled southbound in the northbound lanes of SR522. Officer unable to pursue, vehicle last seen headed into Seattle.







