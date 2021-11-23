Second annual Wreath Walk Edmonds Nov 18 - Dec 16





We are continuing this tradition this year, November 18 to December 16, 2021 along with an Online Auction for those who wish to take home one of these special wreaths!





“Block Party” wreath by Colleen Monnette

hanging at Sound Styles

Art Walk Edmonds has juried the wreath concepts to pick the best of the best in these one-of-a-kind wreaths. Artists thought "outside the wreath" with their designs - each portrays the artist's unique style.









Auction Details:

Online Auction goes lives at 5pm on November 18th - timed with the beginning of November’s Art Walk. Stroll around all 18 locations to see the wreaths in person either during Art Walk or during business hours.

Once you find your favorite(s), click the QR code by the wreath or visit charityauction.bid/ to register and place your bid. You will be notified when you are outbid so that you can go place another bid.

You also have the opportunity to skip all the bidding and go straight to the “BUY IT NOW” price. However, the wreath will not be available to take home until December 17th.

The Auction closes at 8pm on December 16th, timed with the ending of December’s Art Walk.

If you have the winning bid, you may pick up your wreath anytime between December 17th and the 31st (we will let you know and help you coordinate with the business owner). “Joyful Colors Of Nature” wreath by Rohini Mathur hanging at Cascadia Art Museum

All proceeds from the Wreath Auction benefit All proceeds from the Wreath Auction benefit Art Walk Edmonds , a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Arts in Edmonds.

Any questions? Contact Art Walk Edmonds at



Wreathwalk printable map 2021







Learn more about the wreath's artist by reading their bio listed beside the wreath and on the Auction Page

Edmonds, WA – Last year Art Walk Edmonds started a new tradition for the downtown Edmonds of hanging original, artist-designed and decorated wreaths in select storefronts during the holiday season.