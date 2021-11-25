Jobs: City of Shoreline IT Systems Analyst





This position currently focuses on support for the City’s Financial, Payroll, and Human Resources System (Central Square Finance Enterprise), Time Entry (Time Clocks Plus), Permitting (TRAKiT), Utility Billing (Springbrook), and Tax Administration (Custom).









To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application and Supplemental Questions in lieu of a cover letter or a resume. (This application does not allow for attachments.)



Employees Working Remotely: Under City policy, if desired, this position could work remotely part time on a regular basis, after probationary period. Employees are expected to work on-site regularly for a minimum of 2 days per week. When working remotely, employees must be able to report to work within 90 minutes for emergent response.



COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19, subject to exemptions for medical or religious reasons that the City can reasonably accommodate. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed



The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values.



DEFINITION

To maintain, administer and support major software and database systems and highly complex computer and web applications; provide project management, customer service and business analyst support; to plan, develop, implement, and coordinate data processing systems to meet the needs of the organization; to diagnose system failures between hardware, systems software and application programs; to develop, implement and oversee database and application security; and to provide the City with a platform for data analysis and reporting.



CLOSING DATE: 11/30/21 12:00 AMShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.This job is reopened to attract a larger pool of applicants. The job posting is revised to provide specific requirements for assigned areas of focus.The City of Shoreline is seeking a talented IT Systems Analyst to support several enterprise applications. This position is one of three Systems Analysts in the IT Division that are responsible for the maintenance, administration and support for the City’s application portfolio.