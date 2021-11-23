Sound Transit train, Link light rail, bus schedules for Thanksgiving holiday

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Photo courtesy Sound Transit
Riders should be aware of service reductions for the holiday weekend, including limited Sounder trains the day after Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day service
  • Sounder commuter rail will not operate.
  • ST Express bus routes will operate on Sunday schedules.
  • Link light rail will run on Sunday schedules.
  • Tacoma Link will run on Sunday schedules.
Day after Thanksgiving service
  • Sounder service will operate on a modified schedule the day after Thanksgiving.
  • There will be no service on the Sounder North line.
  • On the Sounder South line, the first northbound train from Lakewood leaves at 4:36 a.m. followed by trains at 5:26 a.m., 6:26 a.m. and 6:46 a.m. 
  • Trains heading southbound depart King Street Station at 3:35 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5:20 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Passengers can view the full schedules at https://www.soundtransit.org/sites/default/files/documents/schedule-sounder.pdf
Other service is as follows:
  • ST Express buses and will operate regular weekday service.
  • Link light rail will operate on Saturday schedules.
  • Tacoma Link will operate regular weekday service.
More holiday schedule information is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.

All Sound Transit passengers are directed to wear face coverings under federal guidelines.

Riders should sign up for rider alerts to ensure that they receive up-to-date information about service changes, or visit www.soundtransit.org.



