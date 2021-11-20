Case updates November 18, 2021 - boosters approved for all
Saturday, November 20, 2021
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 47,471,270 - 110,069 new
- Total deaths 768,619 - 1,129 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 670,652 - 1,274 new
- Total hospitalizations 42,087 - 32 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 19.8%
- Total deaths 9,110 - 24 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 160,854 - 276 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,699 - 11 new
- Total deaths 2,066 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 39,621 - 96 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,847 - 5 new
- Total deaths 512 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,512 - 4 new
- Total hospitalizations 246 - 0 new
- Total deaths 112 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 538 - 1 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
