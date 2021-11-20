Case updates November 18, 2021 - boosters approved for all

Saturday, November 20, 2021

Delta variant
Booster shots have been approved for all. Contact your local pharmacy or clinic. 

COVID-19 Updates 

 

United States

  • Total cases 47,471,270 - 110,069 new
  • Total deaths 768,619 - 1,129  new

Washington state

  • Total confirmed cases 670,652  - 1,274 new     
  • Total hospitalizations 42,087  - 32 new     
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 19.8%
  • Total deaths 9,110  - 24 new    


Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 160,854 -  276 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,699 -   11 new  
  • Total deaths 2,066 -  1 new   
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 39,621  -  96 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 1,847  -   5 new    
  • Total deaths 512  -   1 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,512 - 4 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 246 -   0 new   
  • Total deaths 112 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL  

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 538 - 1 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 22 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL



