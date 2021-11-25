Case updates November 23, 2021
Thursday, November 25, 2021
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 47,916,623 - 100,636 new
- Total deaths 773,779 - 1,504 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 675,732 - 1,634 new
- Total hospitalizations 42,500 - 130 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 19.5%
- Total deaths 9,208 - 69 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 161,789 - 256 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,751 - 17 new
- Total deaths 2,079 - 9 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 39,918 - 77 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,855 - 2 new
- Total deaths 514 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,536 - 3 new
- Total hospitalizations 246 - -1 new
- Total deaths 112 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 539 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: MODERATE
