Case updates November 23, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021

Delta variant
Booster shots have been approved for all. Contact your local pharmacy or clinic. 

COVID-19 Updates 

 

United States

  • Total cases 47,916,623 - 100,636 new     
  • Total deaths 773,779 - 1,504 new   

Washington state

  • Total confirmed cases 675,732  - 1,634 new     
  • Total hospitalizations 42,500  - 130 new     
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 19.5%
  • Total deaths 9,208  - 69 new   


Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 161,789 -  256 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,751 -   17 new  
  • Total deaths 2,079 -  9 new   
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 39,918  -  77 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 1,855  -   2 new    
  • Total deaths 514  -   0 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,536 - 3 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 246 -   -1 new   
  • Total deaths 112 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL 

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 539 - 0 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 22 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: MODERATE

