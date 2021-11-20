Shoreline Fire commissioners to hold special meeting December 6

SPECIAL MEETING/WORKSHOP NOTICE

The meeting will be held via Zoom and onsite, masks are required for onsite attendance.

Shoreline Fire Department Station 61 - 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting at the date, time, and place specified below.The purpose of the workshop is to review and update the Board of Commissioners Rules of Procedure Handbook.DATE: Monday, December 6, 2021TIME: 3:00 pm (for approximately 1-hour)LOCATIONTo attend the meeting online please use the below information:Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 843 0732 8582Passcode: 787190Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith, Executive Assistant