Shoreline Fire commissioners to hold special meeting December 6

Saturday, November 20, 2021

SPECIAL MEETING/WORKSHOP NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting at the date, time, and place specified below.

The purpose of the workshop is to review and update the Board of Commissioners Rules of Procedure Handbook.

DATE: Monday, December 6, 2021
TIME: 3:00 pm (for approximately 1-hour)
LOCATION
  • The meeting will be held via Zoom and onsite, masks are required for onsite attendance.
  • Shoreline Fire Department Station 61 - 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
To attend the meeting online please use the below information:

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84307328582?pwd=aEx4bGRMajZKTXVmYStBeFV6V0NkZz09

Meeting ID: 843 0732 8582
Passcode: 787190

Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith, Executive Assistant


