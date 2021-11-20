Shoreline Fire commissioners to hold special meeting December 6
Saturday, November 20, 2021
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting at the date, time, and place specified below.
The purpose of the workshop is to review and update the Board of Commissioners Rules of Procedure Handbook.
DATE: Monday, December 6, 2021
TIME: 3:00 pm (for approximately 1-hour)
LOCATION
- The meeting will be held via Zoom and onsite, masks are required for onsite attendance.
- Shoreline Fire Department Station 61 - 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84307328582?pwd=aEx4bGRMajZKTXVmYStBeFV6V0NkZz09
Meeting ID: 843 0732 8582
Passcode: 787190
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith, Executive Assistant
