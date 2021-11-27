Seattle Symphony receives Grammy nomination for best orchestral performance

Saturday, November 27, 2021

Nominated for a Grammy
The Recording Academy announced that the Seattle Symphony has received a nomination in the classical category of the 2022 Grammy Awards. Music Director Thomas Dausgaard and the Symphony have been nominated for Best Orchestral Performance for the live recording of Richard Strauss’ Also sprach Zarathustra and Alexander Scriabin’s The Poem of Ecstasy.

Symphony President and CEO Krishna Thiagarajan said, 
“It is exciting and rewarding for us at the Seattle Symphony to see that the orchestra’s great work is being recognized again. 
"The honor is especially gratifying as we emerge from the disruption of the pandemic, and it is testament to Thomas Dausgaard’s brilliance on stage. We are happy for it to add to the Symphony’s history of Grammy recognition over these past years."

Originally released on the Seattle Symphony Media label in October 2020, the album “Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy“ features colorful works that celebrate the search for creative meaning and the triumph of the human spirit. 

Recorded live in the acoustically stunning Benaroya Hall and produced by Grammy Award-winning recording engineer Dmitriy Lipay, the performances from the Seattle Symphony with Dausgaard at the podium have garnered acclaim.



