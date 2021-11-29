Executive Constantine appoints Patti Cole-Tindall as interim King County Sheriff

Patti Cole-Tindall appointed as

interim King County Sheriff County Executive Dow Constantine has appointed Patti Cole-Tindall to serve as Interim King County Sheriff while the County conducts a nationwide recruitment process for a new Sheriff to be appointed in mid-2022. County Executive Dow Constantine has appointed Patti Cole-Tindall to serve as Interim King County Sheriff while the County conducts a nationwide recruitment process for a new Sheriff to be appointed in mid-2022.





Executive Constantine also announced a new retention and recruitment bonus program for Sheriff’s officers.









The Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) has developed recommendations for the characteristics of the next Sheriff, focusing on a strong background in law enforcement, community leadership, and community partnerships; a reputation for integrity, honesty, and transparency; the ability to inspire and motivate change; and a commitment to equity, racial and social justice, and LGBTQ+ issues.

“Patti’s background and experience in the Sheriff’s Office and across County government - working with labor, serving her community, and demonstrating integrity and transparency - make her uniquely qualified to step into this interim role.

"She embodies the key qualities we’re looking for as we begin to rethink community safety, hire the next generation of officers and search for a newly appointed Sheriff,” said Executive Constantine. “I am confident she will ensure a smooth transition and provide strong leadership for Sheriff’s Office employees and the public.”



Cole-Tindall has a background in law enforcement, labor relations, human resources as well as service to the community. She joined the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in October 2015, serving as the Chief of Technical Services Division for almost five years before being appointed to Undersheriff, where she is responsible for day-to-day operations with the team of three Division Chiefs.





She currently oversees the development and implementation of the KCSO strategic plan and the examination and strengthening of the KCSO complaint and use of force review processes.









Following the passage of a Charter Amendment in November 2020, the King County Sheriff’s Office is transitioning to an appointed, rather than elected, Sheriff.