Scene on the Sound: Coast Guard Cutter Waesche

Coast Guard Cutter Waesche photo by Jan Hansen

Homeported at Coast Guard Island in Alameda, California, Coast Guard Cutter Waesche, the second of eight planned National Security Cutters, is 418 feet long with a top speed of 28 knots and a range of 12,000 nautical miles. She is equipped with a flight deck and hangars capable of housing two multi-mission helicopters, and outfitted with the most advanced command, control, and communications equipment.