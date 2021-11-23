ShoreLake Arts Gallery presents Stocking Stuffer Exhibit

Stocking Stuffer Exhibit

November 17 - December 31, 2021

Christmas Einstein by Kathleen Riley



Magrit Baurecht, Elsa Bouman, Lynne Greenup, Cheryl Hufnagel, Kuria Jorissen, Monica Josephson, Susan Lally-Chiu, Sonya Lang, Ted Larson, Alison Leigh Lilly, Marsha Lippert, Robin Maynard-Dobbs, Jennifer Munson, Katherine Riley, Rebecca Shelton, Xin Xin and Brandi Young.



Shop this holiday season and support your local arts organization at the same time!





ShoreLake Arts Gallery has a large selection of handmade art items by Pacific Northwest artists, including jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber, and wood.



