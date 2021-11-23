ShoreLake Arts Gallery presents Stocking Stuffer Exhibit
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Stocking Stuffer Exhibit
November 17 - December 31, 2021
ShoreLake Arts Gallery is exhibiting a selection of small works (12″ x 12″ or smaller) by local artists. See these works and the creations of other local artists during gallery hours: Tuesday – Saturday, Noon to 5pm. Plus additional holiday hours: Sundays, Nov 28 - Dec 19, Noon to 5pm, Mondays, Dec 6 - 20, Noon to 5pm and Dec 24, 10am to 5pm.
Shop the show online starting now!
The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is not-for-profit and features changing art exhibits on the walls every 6 weeks, as well as jewelry, ceramics, glass and more by over 100 local artists.
|Christmas Einstein by Kathleen Riley
Magrit Baurecht, Elsa Bouman, Lynne Greenup, Cheryl Hufnagel, Kuria Jorissen, Monica Josephson, Susan Lally-Chiu, Sonya Lang, Ted Larson, Alison Leigh Lilly, Marsha Lippert, Robin Maynard-Dobbs, Jennifer Munson, Katherine Riley, Rebecca Shelton, Xin Xin and Brandi Young.
Shop this holiday season and support your local arts organization at the same time!
ShoreLake Arts Gallery has a large selection of handmade art items by Pacific Northwest artists, including jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber, and wood.
We are always on the lookout for new and interesting inventory. Stop by and discover our most recent finds.
On the walls will be 12”x12” (or smaller) paintings, mixed media, prints, and photography – the perfect gift size. Plus, boxes and bags are available for most small items helping to make your gift-wrapping a snap.
Extended 2021 Holiday Hours:
Due to COVID-19 these hours may change. If you are making a special trip, please call first to make sure we are open: 206-588-8332.
While at the gallery you can sign up to become a member of the ShoreLake Arts and receive 10% off all of your gallery purchases throughout the year!
The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a program of ShoreLake Arts and is located inside the Town Center in Lake Forest Park on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
