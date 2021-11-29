Upcoming openings on Shoreline's Planning Commission
Monday, November 29, 2021
|Shoreline City Hall and Council Chambers
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
City Council will appoint volunteers to serve four-year terms beginning April 2022. Candidates must live or own property in Shoreline and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Community Service Applications are available at City Hall or from at shorelinewa.gov/plancom.
Applications are due by Friday, January 7, 2022. You can email them to clk@shorelinewa.gov, mail them to City Clerk’s Office, 17500 Midvale Avenue N, Shoreline, WA 98133, or hand deliver them to the City Clerk’s Office on the first floor of City Hall (17500 Midvale Ave North).
Planning Commission
Citizens who serve on the Planning Commission provide recommendations to the City Council on land use, growth, and development issues. They review and provide recommendations regarding amendments to the Comprehensive Plan, development regulations, subarea plans, and major development proposals.
The Planning Commission hosts public workshops and hearings to gather public input about a wide range of land use matters. The elected City Council, the ultimate decision-making authority on these land use matters, relies on the Planning Commission to develop the record, reflecting both technical information and citizen input, and to provide a thoughtful recommendation for Council’s consideration.
Candidates should have a general interest in environmental, growth, and development issues but we do not require a technical background or experience in land use. Important qualifications are an ability to listen to and work well with others; a willingness to read background reports provided by City staff prior to the meetings; and a commitment to regular attendance and active participation at the meetings.
The Planning Commission meets virtually and, when appropriate, in the Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall, on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 7:00pm.
