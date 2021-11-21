Inslee statement on COVID booster expanded eligibility

Sunday, November 21, 2021

Boosters advised for adults who received
 Pfizer or Moderna more than 6 months ago;
 Johnson and Johnson more than 2 months ago
Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement today as the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup confirmed actions taken yesterday by FDA and CDC to recommend boosters for all adults who received their initial course of COVID- 19 vaccine six or more months ago.

“The COVID vaccines continue to amaze me as a scientific success. The vaccine is the path out of the pandemic. 
"I encourage everyone five years and older to get vaccinated – whether you are a child or adult getting their first vaccinate or a 50-year-old getting a booster, we can protect each other with this important step,” Inslee said. 

"As we head into winter, we want to make sure to have as much protection against COVID as we can. We are seeing surging cases in other parts of the country, and we want to do what we can to prevent ourselves entering another COVID wave. 
"Now that boosters are available to all adults, we hope everyone will take advantage of them. Protect yourself, your loved ones, your coworkers and your friends."

READ: Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup letter to Inslee and other governors.

Washington Vaccine Locator tool or contact your local pharmacy.



