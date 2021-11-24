Shoreline resident's harrowing story: What do you want? - part 2

Mila sits on the landing

where the intruder was standing

What Do you Want?

A true story by a Shoreline Resident





The intruder was standing on the landing where Mila is sitting. I was standing on the floor next to the stairs. We were 6 – 7 feet apart. My first words were “What do you want?” Actually it might have been an angel or the Buddha in me! Now, I think it was the best thing I could have said. Thank you angels!





And he began to talk a lot. Lots of swear words and mumbling words I couldn’t understand. About all I said was “I don’t understand what you are saying.”





This went on for about 20 minutes.





I kept a heavy metal mallet hammer in my exercise room just a couple feet from where I stood. I picked up the mallet. I thought about running up the stairs and attacking him! However, I was afraid that he might take the mallet from me and perhaps attack me or Mila. So after a few minutes I put it back down on the floor!





At one point I said something like “I believe you are a good person.” He didn’t seem to have a weapon and he never threatened to harm us.





Mila was another angel. She stood next to me the whole time and I constantly petted her. This helped me to stay somewhat calm.





After about 20 minutes, he said he wanted to call the police and he asked me if I would charge his phone! I agreed.





He put it down on the stairs, about half way between us. The connection between the cell phone and the charger didn’t match. So I put it back on the stairs and said “I’m sorry, but I couldn’t do it.” Several more times I heard him say “gotta call the police!”





He walked up to the main level and through the hallway into the living room. Mila and I followed him. We stopped about half way down the hallway, right next to the front door. We were now about 12 feet away from the man, who continued to talk, but not clearly. Several more times I heard him say again, ‘’gotta call the police!”





I seriously considered opening the front door and fleeing, but I was afraid Mila might not follow me. Mila’s leash and harness were on a shelf next to where I was standing. Despite the darkness, I managed to get her harness on and I attached the leash. Now I could run out the front door and Mila would be with me.





I debated what to do. I only had on my underwear and no socks. So it would be cold.





If I ran, who knows what he might have done. He might have fled, too, and then he might return. Or he might chase me and Mila. He might be a faster runner. What should I do?





...to be continued











