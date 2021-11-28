Gallery North Announces December’s Holiday Show: “An Artful Holiday!”

Mountain Christmas by Ben Groff Gallery North is celebrating the holiday season with “An Artful Holiday!” featuring unique works of art created by our 16 local artists. Gallery North is celebrating the holiday season with “An Artful Holiday!” featuring unique works of art created by our 16 local artists.





In addition to winter- and holiday-themed paintings and photographs, this exhibit will feature various creative interpretations of artful gifts that provide wonderful, unique items for gift-giving to yourself, or for family members and friends.





Gallery artists have created beautiful items to decorate the home, small artworks, jewelry to address the uniqueness of the wearer, hand-crafted wood, medallions, and glass designed to enhance any decor.



This year’s holiday show opens December 1, 2021 at Gallery North in downtown Edmonds.





All artwork and gift items are available for purchase during the show, which is open to the public throughout the month of December, seven days a week, 11am - 5pm.





Red Cardinals by Leanna Leitzke About Gallery North About Gallery North





In operation for almost 60 years, Gallery North is one of the longest running artist-run cooperative galleries in the nation.





It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of downtown Edmonds.









For further information, call the gallery at 425-774-0946.















