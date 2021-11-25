Northwest Flower and Garden Festival returns with celebration and “Greetings From Spring”
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Northwest Flower and Garden Festival, a tradition signifying the start of PNW Spring for over 30 years, is back on February 9 – 13, 2022, returning to the Washington State Convention Center.
This year’s hotly-anticipated return of the show, themed “Greetings from Spring,” will feature two dozen extraordinary garden displays and vignettes for city dwellers, 90+ seminar workshops, thousands of treasures in the marketplace and an impressive showcase of house plants tied to the blossoming trend.
Fleurs de Villes’ internationally-acclaimed floral art is also back! Partnering with top local florists to design captivating, ROSÉ-inspired designs showcasing support for breast cancer research, this years’ blooming mannequins will be on display in the natural-lit sky bridge -- creating the perfect photo moments for show visitors.
Enjoy live music, wine tasting, sweet and savory bites and floral-inspired cocktails at the Hendricks Gin bar between hands-on workshops and seminars with gardening legends. From experienced horticulturists to those who fell in love with houseplants in the pandemic, and everyone in between -- there’s fun, exploring and educational experiences to be had by all.
Stars of the gardening world will mingle with visitors, answer questions and share exclusive tips, including celebrity speakers such as Ciscoe Morris, Emily Murphy of @passthepistil, Lisa Eldred Steinkopf of @thehouseplantguru and David Mizejewski. Fan-favorite activities like Container Wars, City Living and Blooms and Bubbles are back again to provide an unmatched experience for garden, home and design enthusiasts.
COVID Precautions
Per the State of Washington’s current requirements, each attendee and participant (12 years and older) must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of having received a negative COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours of the event, to attend the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival. Current regulations also require all attendees to wear masks in indoor public settings.
The Northwest Flower and Garden Festival is one of the world’s leading garden shows, ranked second largest in the U.S. The Festival is owned and produced by Marketplace Events, the largest producer of home shows in North America.
Tickets are now available at early bird rates, with the price temporarily dropping 50% for a special Black Friday deal running from Nov. 26 - 29 with code GREENFRIDAY on gardenshow.com. Visitors are encouraged to check out exclusive hotel rates and packages with our lodging partners, available here.
