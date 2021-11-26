Tree lighting event in Ridgecrest Saturday

Ridgecrest: Light up the Night

Not your traditional tree lighting, the Ridgecrest Neighborhood decorates street trees for December.



Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 5 - 6pm at the corner of 5th Ave NE and NE 165th in the Ridgecrest business district.





Bring non-perishable food donations for their Food Drive. Cafe Aroma will be open so you will be able to purchase a warm beverage. One of our neighbors promises some music.





Masks are required for this event.





Hang out in the neighborhood following the Tree Lighting.





The Barkery will be open so you can get your dog(s) some treats. Drumlin will be open and families are welcome. Ridgecrest Pub will have Tamale My Life Food Truck at the curb. The Crest will be open and showing: Julia, King Richard, House of Gucci and Power of the Dog. Crest has amazing popcorn - and you can buy it for take-out.



