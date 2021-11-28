Letter to the Editor: Delay in Shoreline's code amendments means that more trees will be lost to development
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Pursuant to the earlier letter published in SAN on Nov. 15, the next step for Tree Preservation Code Team (TPCT) proposed tree code amendments will happen on Thursday, December 2, 2021, where the Planning Commission will continue reviewing them. In the December 2 Staff Report, City Staff noted that it needs more time to study several of the TPCT proposed tree codes. TPCT feels the longer the review process takes, more of the pending permits will be issued under the current tree code, which will mean more trees are lost to development. For more details, open link, Dec. 2 meeting.
TPCT's proposed tree codes do not have drastic changes, and in fact do not apply to seven (7) zones in Shoreline where major construction is taking place (CB, MB, NB, TC1-2-3 and MUR-70’). On these 7 zones, developers can remove all trees and no tree replacements are required. TPCT's proposed tree codes apply only to construction on multi-family lots in residential zones known as subdivisions, and development on MUR-35 and MUR-45 zones.
Following the December 2 meeting, a public hearing will be scheduled by the Planning Commission in January 2022 and then proposed codes will proceed to the City Council for study sessions, public hearing and decision, currently calendared for February, 2022, subject to change. TPCT asks the Planning Commission and Council to “[m]ake timely and transparent decisions that respect community input.” (Framework Goal 11, the Comprehensive Plan) to avoid loss of more Shoreline trees.
Susanne Tsoming
Shoreline
Tree Preservation Code Team Member
