Chris Roberts elected to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors

Roberts was elected to a 2-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy, governance and membership activities.

“I am honored to represent Shoreline and the state of Washington on the NLC Board. I look forward to working with mayors and councilmembers from across the country in advocating for the best interest of our communities,” said Roberts.

“The National League of Cities board of directors serves an important role in determining the direction of our organization’s priorities and policies,” said NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia.

“NLC’s board of directors is made up of dedicated local leaders from across our nation, committed to fulfilling the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages. I look forward to working with each member to reclaim, renew and reimagine our communities from the wake of the COVID-19 crisis in our country.”

NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships.As a member of the board, Roberts will meet in March, June, and November to guide NLC’s strategic direction. Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee and are confirmed by a vote from NLC’s membership at the organization’s annual business meeting.Five Washingtonians were elected to the NLC board. The membership elected Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards as First Vice President, and Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, Bellevue Councilmember Janice Zahn, and Vancouver Councilmember Ty Stober to two-year terms on the board.Roberts, a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, is one of two enrolled tribal members on the board - along with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt (Osage).More than 1,000 mayors, councilmembers and other delegates from nearly every state and the District of Columbia convened virtually for City Summit. Local leaders are on the frontline of the nation’s most pressing challenges and pioneering innovative solutions that move our cities, towns, and villages forward.