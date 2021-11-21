American Democracy’s Indigenous Roots and Future
Sunday, November 21, 2021
King County Library System (KCLS) offers American Democracy’s Indigenous Roots and Future
Saturday, December 4, 2-3pm
History books teach us that the Founding Fathers birthed American democracy, but do not reveal the Indigenous sources of inspiration that guided their vision. Join storyteller Fern Renville as she shares stories, both mythic and personal, that reframe and highlight the history, present and future of Indigenous female power and leadership in America.
Fern Naomi Renville (she/her) is a Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota, Omaha, and Seneca-Cayuga storyteller, theatre director and playwright. She is the great-granddaughter of Melinda Cayuga, a Seneca matriarch who exemplified the loving strength of the clan mothers. Renville lives in Washougal.
Sponsored by Humanities Washington.
Please register here. You will be sent the Zoom link on the day of the program.
Fern Naomi Renville (she/her) is a Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota, Omaha, and Seneca-Cayuga storyteller, theatre director and playwright. She is the great-granddaughter of Melinda Cayuga, a Seneca matriarch who exemplified the loving strength of the clan mothers. Renville lives in Washougal.
Sponsored by Humanities Washington.
Please register here. You will be sent the Zoom link on the day of the program.
Closed captioning is available for online events. Captioning is auto-generated. Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request for all events. Contact the library at least seven days before the event if you need accommodation. Send your request to access@kcls.org.
0 comments:
Post a Comment