American Democracy’s Indigenous Roots and Future

History books teach us that the Founding Fathers birthed American democracy, but do not reveal the Indigenous sources of inspiration that guided their vision. Join storyteller Fern Renville as she shares stories, both mythic and personal, that reframe and highlight the history, present and future of Indigenous female power and leadership in America.Fern Naomi Renville (she/her) is a Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota, Omaha, and Seneca-Cayuga storyteller, theatre director and playwright. She is the great-granddaughter of Melinda Cayuga, a Seneca matriarch who exemplified the loving strength of the clan mothers. Renville lives in Washougal.Sponsored by Humanities Washington.