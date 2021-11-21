Roads in Whatcom and Skagit counties periodically closed as WSDOT and PSE crews make repairs

Whatcom County photo courtesy WSDOT

On Monday, November 15, 2021 every state highway in Whatcom and Skagit counties had at least one closure due to the unprecedented amount of rain. WSDOT maintenance crews worked around the clock to reopen roads and complete inspections as floodwaters receded.





Crews have reopened most of the more than 20 closures, however in places where water damaged the roadway, emergency repairs will be needed.





What drivers should do:

If you encounter a water-covered roadway, " Turn around, don't drown. " Do not drive through standing water.

" Do not drive through standing water. Observe all "Road Closed" signs - they are put in place for your safety.

- they are put in place for your safety. In places where WSDOT has opened roads to local access and delivery only, please be courteous - if you are not local avoid driving through these areas.

- if you are not local avoid driving through these areas. Be alert. WSDOT crews, local public works, emergency responders and utility crews are working to clear and reopen roads as quickly and safely as possible.







