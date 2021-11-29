Grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony marks opening of youth outreach center "Grounded"

L-R: Steve Ruiter, Treasurer of Shoreline Chamber, Dr. Tim C. Norton, President of the Shoreline Chamber, Erwin Weary and Darnesha Weary, Owners of Black Coffee Northwest, Diana Murru and Haben Haileslassie, Directors and youth leaders of Grounded, and Keith Scully Deputy Mayor of Shoreline.

On Saturday November 20, 2021, On Saturday November 20, 2021, Black Coffee Northwest Grounded had their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony with members of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce and Deputy Mayor Keith Scully in attendance.





Grounded, a registered 501(c)(3) has a mission to support the youth of the Shoreline area. They will be providing school supplies, like backpacks, and notebooks, pens and pencils.





There are good food options and beverages for after school, and a safe space for youth to come after school and get homework done, hang with friends and have the opportunities to learn and hear from other successful businesses in the area.





Diana Murru and Haben Haileslassie are the Directors and youth leaders of Grounded.













Grounded is a new youth community center, a youth leadership and development project of Black Coffee Northwest, 16743 Aurora Ave N in Shoreline. Their space is adjacent to the BCN.