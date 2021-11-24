Roads around RB Saltwater Park will be closed 8-11am Thanksgiving morning for the Fun Run

20th Ave NW to be closed

Thursday morning for Fun Run On Thursday, November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving morning), there will be a fun run/walk through Richmond Beach hosted by the Richmond Beach Community Association.





The start time of road closures is 8:15am and the run is expected to start at 8:45am and to end no later than 11:00am.





The event will start and finish at the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. The course for runners is 3.4 miles and the course for walkers is 1.6 miles. The route heads north on 20th Ave NW then through adjacent neighborhoods west of 20th.



This may cause a temporary disruption of the regular traffic pattern.





For the start of the run (approximately 8:45-10:00am), 20th Ave NW will be closed from the Saltwater Park to NW 201st Street.





Please be cautious of the runners/ walkers on the road.





Arrangements have been made to make sure things flow smoothly. Thank you for your patience!