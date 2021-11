Join us at our next NUHSA Member and Community Partner Meeting on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 9-10:30am where we will have representatives from ICHS Shoreline and Seattle Indian Health Board (SIHB) share about their COVID responses and impact on vulnerable populations.





ICHS Shoreline provided additional outreach during the pandemic to connect with underrepresented communities - and SIHB is now operating in the McDermott Building in the former Rotacare space in Lake City.