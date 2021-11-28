Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services / Tree Board Meeting

Sunday, November 28, 2021


Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services / Tree Board Meeting Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 7 - 9pm on Zoom https://zoom.us/j/97515984680

You may join the meeting via Zoom Webinar or listen to the meeting over the telephone.

Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/97515984680
Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782
Webinar ID: 975 1598 4680

Agenda Highlights:
  • Director's Report
  • Public Art and Municipal Art Fund Overview
  • City Financial Outlook

