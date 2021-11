Book review by Aarene Storms - Brazen: rebel ladies who rocked the world by Pénélope Bagieu

Still others (Clémentine Delait, bearded lady) used their own intelligence to create a life of freedom.The stories of 29 free thinkers who changed the world are told in brisk, expressive, snarky cartoons. Some cussing, violence, blood, death, sexual situations and (cartoon) nudity, politics, science, and art.Highly recommended for independent thinkers, ages 14 to adult.Aarene Storms is a librarian who reads and reviews books for all ages. She can be reached at aarenex@haikufarm.net