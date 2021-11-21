Gloria's Birds: Be still my heart! exclaimed photog as she rushed out into the backyard this morning

Sunday, November 21, 2021

Photo copyright Gloria Z Nagler

She was in her pj's, her camera at the ready. The Varied Thrush had returned!

Big woop, photog, growled Victor, I told you I'd be back this winter. (Victor hates drama.)
 
Varied Thrushes are altitudinal migrants. They breed at higher elevations, then migrate to lower habitats, like my yard, in winter. 

Can tell Vic's a male because his dark markings are blackish. Female's are less vivid.

--Gloria Z Nagler



