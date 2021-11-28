CORRECTION: Christmas tree sale to benefit Shorecrest Senior Spree - time corrections

Sunday, November 28, 2021


Shorecrest Class of 2022 is sponsoring its annual Spree Tree Sale to benefit their Senior Spree graduation night festivities. The previous article had incorrect sale times in the text - the flyer was correct.

Warm drinks and other gifts for purchase will be available.

Dates and hours of the sale will be:
  • Fri 12/3 (3pm - 8pm)
  • Sat 12/4 (9am - 8pm)
  • Sun 12/5 (9am - 5pm)
Trees of all sizes and various price points. Cash and credit card payments accepted.

Lake Forest Park Towne Center (Windermere office) intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way (17711 Ballinger Way NE)



Posted by DKH at 1:13 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  