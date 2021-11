CORRECTION: Christmas tree sale to benefit Shorecrest Senior Spree - time corrections

Fri 12/3 (3pm - 8pm)

Sat 12/4 (9am - 8pm)

Sun 12/5 (9am - 5pm)

Shorecrest Class of 2022 is sponsoring its annual Spree Tree Sale to benefit their Senior Spree graduation night festivities. The previous article had incorrect sale times in the text - the flyer was correct.Warm drinks and other gifts for purchase will be available.Dates and hours of the sale will be:Trees of all sizes and various price points. Cash and credit card payments accepted.Lake Forest Park Towne Center (Windermere office) intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way ( 17711 Ballinger Way NE)