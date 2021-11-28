CORRECTION: Christmas tree sale to benefit Shorecrest Senior Spree - time corrections
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Shorecrest Class of 2022 is sponsoring its annual Spree Tree Sale to benefit their Senior Spree graduation night festivities. The previous article had incorrect sale times in the text - the flyer was correct.
Warm drinks and other gifts for purchase will be available.
Dates and hours of the sale will be:
- Fri 12/3 (3pm - 8pm)
- Sat 12/4 (9am - 8pm)
- Sun 12/5 (9am - 5pm)
Lake Forest Park Towne Center (Windermere office) intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way (17711 Ballinger Way NE)
0 comments:
Post a Comment