Jazz Vespers will light up your holiday season

Sunday, November 28, 2021


Jazz Vespers is ready to light up your holiday season! Join us on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 5pm. 

The program will feature vocalist Jacqueline Tabor (“the Seattle Chanteuse”), Marina Albero on keyboard, Greg Feingold, bassist, Jeff Bush on trombone, and Jean Chaumont on guitar. 

Mark your calendar today for a wonderful evening filled with music and friends. We can’t wait to see you.

Live at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church 17440 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 or streaming live at Jazz Vespers LFP



