Free online webinar for students ages 16-26: Conversational Intelligence

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

The Polytech invites all interested young adults to join us online as Anquida Adams, founder and CEO of A.L.A. Consulting Firm, facilitates this workshop that will share tips and teaches strategies for identifying your core values and communicating them to others in a way that gets you heard. 

You will gain tools and a greater understanding of the values, cultures, character, moral intelligence, and accountability that will help you succeed in becoming more aware of self and how to communicate your thoughts and feelings with confidence.

This program is appropriate for students ages 16-26 who are or will be taking over the responsibility of asking for accommodations (after age 18 your parents can no longer do this for you) and for those who want to learn to set boundaries in all professional and personal relationships. Anquida creates a safe space will lead a neurodiverse-friendly workshop.

RSVP and get free tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/building-confidence-and-effective-conversational-intelligence-skills-tickets-212091349937

The Polytech is a private high school that continues serving students through age 26 to support the transition to college, career, and adulthood. We offer a full-time high school program, individual courses, tutoring, career assessments, and support with many transitional services including driver's ed, cooking, and job search. We're located on Northgate Way in Seattle and welcome neurodiverse students! https://thepolytech.com/



