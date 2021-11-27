First grade class at Seattle French School organizes food drive and fills two Little Free Pantries

The first grade class of the Seattle French School organized a food drive

During the last few weeks, with the help of their two teachers, the 1st grade class at the North Seattle French School organized a food drive in the school.





They walked to the Little Free Pantry and filled it up

On Friday, November 19, 2021 they walked to two little free pantries located near Cromwell Park to drop off the donated items and filled the little free pantries.





Everyone got a turn putting food in the pantry

We would like to thank the owners of the two pantries for offering free food to people who are in need and thank the whole North Seattle French School community for the donations.